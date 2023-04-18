Five Ways The Polestar 4 Surprised Us

The Polestar 4 has been fully revealed, after no small amount of teasing and promises, but nothing quite prepared us for some of the more controversial decisions the electric automaker made in designing its next new car. If you were to pick one word to describe the overall design language on the car, "different" might come to mind. That's not necessarily a criticism, as the car isn't objectively terrible to look at — quite the opposite, in fact.

It's somewhere between SUV and sedan (Polestar calls it an SUV coupe) and firmly follows Polestar's automotive design language of classic Scandinavian minimalism, but there are definitely a few design choices that are a little less than conventional.

Polestar's lineup is small, and its history after splitting from Volvo is relatively short. Before now, only two models were actually offered, the Polestar 2 sedan, and the Polestar 3 SUV which will arrive on roads later this year. Despite possessing a numerically higher number, the Polestar 4 fits right in the middle of the brand's lineup.