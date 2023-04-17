Polestar 4 Revealed As Stylish And Potent Electric SUV With A Price Surprise
Polestar promised a stylish addition to its line-up with the Polestar 4, and the automaker has delivered on that in spades. Unveiled ahead of its release in China come November 2023, with a North American debut to follow in 2024, the Polestar 4 is a sleek four-door SUV coupe that makes some unexpected design decisions along the way. Most conspicuously, it drops the rear window altogether.
That was a flourish previewed on the Polestar Precept concept, but the Polestar 4 will be the EV to bring it to market. It'll also pick up the dual blade front lights — and a bottom-lit Polestar emblem — along with retractable door handles, rear aero blades, and frameless windows.
As well as arguably the most stylish of the current Polestar line-up, the Polestar 4 will also be the most potent. The long range dual-motor version will have 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque, and be capable of 0-60 mph in under 3.8 seconds. There'll also be a long range single-motor Polestar 4, with 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque.
The fastest Polestar so far
That single-motor model will be rear-wheel drive, and also the range king from its long range 102 kWh battery. Polestar doesn't have final numbers yet, but is estimating over 300 miles on the U.S. EPA test cycle. The dual-motor Polestar 4 will be able to disconnect its front electric motor to maximize efficiency and range, though currently there are no estimates on how far you might be able to go on a charge.
When it comes to topping up, there'll be both 200 kW DC fast charging support, and up to 22 kW AC charging from a Level 2 connection. Polestar is also adding bidirectional charging support, allowing the Polestar 4 to be used as a power supply, such as during an outage.
There'll be a heat pump fitted as standard, for improved efficiency in cold-weather conditions, and a new drive optimization function. That'll be available on the long range dual-motor Polestar 4, allowing the driver to select whether they want to prioritize performance — and keep both motors active at all times — or err on the side of efficiency, instead.
A green cabin with plenty of tech
Inside, there's a standard full-length glass roof, with optional electrochromic tint. Rather than a traditional rearview mirror, Polestar is using a camera mounted on the EV's roof; that, the automaker says, delivers a much wider field of view than rival camera-based mirrors. Reclining seats are fitted as standard in the rear, as is ambient lighting.
Along with Nappa leather, Polestar is using a tailored knit textile — made from 100% recycled PET, and also previewed on the Precept — as well as MicroTech vinyl. The carpets use recycled PET and ECONYL made from reclaimed fishing nets.
There's plenty of tech, of course, too. Android Automotive OS gets a 15.4-inch landscape orientation touchscreen to play on, and brings the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play store. The driver gets a 10.2-inch display, which as well as showing basic metrics like speed and battery status, can also show surrounding traffic picked up by the Polestar 4's 12 cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors. There's hands-on steering wheel detection and a driver monitoring camera tracking eye and head movement.
A 14.7-inch head-up display has two color modes, with a yellow "snow mode" for improved visibility. Harman Kardon audio — with 1,400 watts powering 12 speakers — is available, with a Nappa Pack adding two further speakers, in the front seat headrests.
Options galore and a pricing surprise
Other options include the Plus Pack, with comfort and tech upgrades, and the Plus Pro Pack with the electrochromic roof, extra interior illumination, and color-coded body trim. The Nappa Pack adds ventilation and massage to the front seats, trimming both rows in leather.
The Pilot Pack includes Polestar's Pilot Assist, a hands-on driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. It also includes lane-change assistance, now, shifting the EV across lanes when the driver taps the turn signal. The Performance Pack is exclusive to the long range dual-motor Polestar 4, adding 22-inch wheels, 4-piston Brembo brakes, and Swedish gold detailing, along with Polestar Engineered chassis tuning.
What's arguably most surprising is the pricing. Typically style-focused SUVs of this sort carry a price premium. In contrast, the Polestar 4 will actually undercut the Polestar 3 SUV announced last year. In the U.S., it's expected to start from $60,000, though final numbers will be confirmed closer to the EV's 2024 release.