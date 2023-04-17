Polestar 4 Revealed As Stylish And Potent Electric SUV With A Price Surprise

Polestar promised a stylish addition to its line-up with the Polestar 4, and the automaker has delivered on that in spades. Unveiled ahead of its release in China come November 2023, with a North American debut to follow in 2024, the Polestar 4 is a sleek four-door SUV coupe that makes some unexpected design decisions along the way. Most conspicuously, it drops the rear window altogether.

That was a flourish previewed on the Polestar Precept concept, but the Polestar 4 will be the EV to bring it to market. It'll also pick up the dual blade front lights — and a bottom-lit Polestar emblem — along with retractable door handles, rear aero blades, and frameless windows.

Polestar

As well as arguably the most stylish of the current Polestar line-up, the Polestar 4 will also be the most potent. The long range dual-motor version will have 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque, and be capable of 0-60 mph in under 3.8 seconds. There'll also be a long range single-motor Polestar 4, with 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque.