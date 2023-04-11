The Polestar 4 Just Made A Huge Performance Claim

Polestar just announced the arrival of the Polestar 4, with the new SUV set to be shown off in full at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18th. As of now, there are no real details as to the EV drivetrain, how much horsepower it has, what the range will be, or what it will even look like (although Polestar said it will be an SUV "coupe"). But Polestar has dropped one important piece of information in a press release that could trump all other details: the Polestar 4 will be the fastest car from the marque.

For comparison, the fastest Polestar available now is the 476 horsepower Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 at a zero-to-60 miles per hour time of 4.2 seconds. The dual motor Performance Pack Polestar 3 SUV will accomplish the same feat in 4.6 seconds when it hits roads later in 2023. Anything under four seconds would be very quick in the world of SUVs. The base Tesla Model X sports a 0-60 miles per hour time of 3.8 seconds and the Plaid version will reach 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. Granted, the Model X Plaid costs over six-figures and has over 1,000 horsepower.