2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 First Drive: Electric Silliness

Polestar knows how to have fun, and the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is evidence of just what happens when you let EV engineers off their leash. The automaker's most affordable electric car — and, until the Polestar 3 arrives next year, its only electric car — already comes in a Performance pack flavor, but while faster and more focused it still has to please a broad audience of drivers. That begs the question: what can you achieve if you jettison any intention of being the right EV for most people?

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is a limited, 270-car run of special Polestar 2 that is particularly well-traveled. Built on the same production line as the regular EV, each is then transported to the automaker's Chengdu production center — formerly used to build the now-discontinued Polestar 1 — to be customized into BST Edition 270 form. That also involves dissembling the suspension system so that it can be shipped to Öhlins in Sweden so that some of the car's most conspicuous modifications can be carried out.

It's a whole lot of effort — and one which, Polestar head of vehicle development Christian Samson concedes, means the resulting EV isn't exactly covering its costs despite a $75k+ sticker — but the result is as beguiling as it is preposterous. An electric car that intentionally sidesteps all the usual metrics for what a "performance vehicle" should be these days, and instead drags Polestar's tuning heritage back into the spotlight. One which, in the process, could well leave enthusiasts feeling a little more reassured about the rise of electrification itself.