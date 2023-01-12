Polestar's Latest Showroom Is Made From Arctic Snow

Volvo's EV spinoff Polestar is all about minimalism in the classic Scandinavian fashion. Its current lineup consists of the Polestar 1, 2, and 3 which are not as flashy or as crazy as other EVs like the GMC Hummer or the Tesla CyberTruck. The brand's cars, especially the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, are stealthy and stylish without hogging the spotlight. Even the brand's more fun collaborations like an electric scooter are still presented in a sane and rational manner.

That commitment to minimalism carries through to the brand's dealership network that it calls "Spaces." Spaces are where prospective customers can see Polestars in person and get a feel for the car before buying it. Spaces tend to look more like an art gallery than where you would buy a car. According to Polestar, the spaces are where buyers can "get to know the cars, and the brand, without pressure or distraction. With enthusiastic, expert assistance available if needed." The brand's newest Space takes Polestar's Scandinavian roots to heart.