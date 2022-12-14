Polestar And CAKE Have Teamed Up On A Super-Flexible Electric Scooter

Volvo's EV spinoff Polestar makes some of the best looking electric vehicles and hybrids on the market today with the Polestar 1, 2, and 3. While not quite there yet in terms of specifications, the Polestar 2 is a serious shot across the bow at the Tesla Model 3, and blows it out of the water when it comes to interior and exterior build quality. Polestar may be unique among other EV makers in terms of styling, but it doesn't break the mold in offering tons of branded swag. From Rivian to Tesla, seemingly every EV maker has an online shop full of different merchandise to rep the respective brand, and Polestar is no different.

Polestar's online store, called "Additionals," has all manner of hats, notebooks, tumblers, t-shirts, and even bicycles on offer for Polestar fans. The shop even has another Polestar EV, separate from its line of cars. Polestar teamed up with CAKE, a Swedish maker of small EV dirtbikes and mopeds, to make the Makka Polestar Edition.