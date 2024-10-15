What's The Chevy Corvette ZR1's Record-Breaking Top Speed & How Much HP Does It Have?

When General Motors (GM) announced the 2025 model year Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 back in July 2024, the company claimed that it is the "fastest, most powerful Corvette ever," with an estimated top speed of 215 mph. Three months since the announcement, it's now become evident that Chevy's top speed estimates for the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 were conservative at best.

GM recently conducted a speed test run at a high-speed test track in Germany, where the car achieved a staggering top speed of 233 mph, easily surpassing the estimated top speed claim made by the company a few months ago. The Corvette ZR1's new record was confirmed after the car did two test runs on the track.

Apart from making the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 the fastest Corvette ever and the fastest car to ever come out of GM's stables, this test run has also ensured that the vehicle is now the fastest car ever made by an American automaker, all thanks to its brand new 1,064 hp engine.

What makes the achievement even more special is the fact that this speed record was achieved by General Motors President Mark Ruess at the wheel. Chevy did, however, confirm that Ruess was accompanied by a GM engineer who analyzed real-time data from the car for this run.

