11 Of The Fastest Chevrolet Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Nobody argues that the ninth-generation Chevrolet Impala is the epitome of sports car design and engineering. Nor would it rank among many lists of desirable classics. Nonetheless, with this generation of Impala came the final iteration of Impala SS, and it went out with a bang. When the Impala badge was affixed to a front-wheel-drive platform with the eighth-generation, a high-performance SS model accompanied the boring family sedans to the dealer. However, its supercharged V6 was limited to just 240 horsepower. To remedy that situation, the next SS received a proper V8 to hook the front wheels up to the pavement.

With the V8, this Impala delivered 303 horsepower to the front wheels along with 323 lb-ft of torque steer. The power was generous thanks to the LS4 engine, but the car was flawed elsewhere. Chevrolet essentially stuck its LS V8 into the front of an ordinary Impala. With no suspension upgrades, specialty brakes, or custom bolstered seats, handling was lackluster and cornering soft. Furthermore, the styling of this Impala generation is a demonstration of bland as only GM of the era could do, and its blandness is overshadowed only by the cheapness of the interior plastics.

All disappointment aside, the LS V8 was good for one thing. It provided the last Impala SS a top speed of 154 mph, a highlight of an otherwise dull performance car.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]