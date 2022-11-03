The Forgotten Chevy Aerovette Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time

But lousy timing would intervene. First, the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970, which, for the first time, gave federal and state governments the power to limit emissions from not only industrial buildings and other sources, but, more importantly... automobiles. Then, in 1973, the OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) oil crisis quickly put a kibosh on gas-guzzling vehicles. This global catastrophe amounted to a knockout uppercut from Steve Austin, which has rippled through the decades. One glaring example of the auto industry's backs could be seen with Cadillac's 8.2-liter V8, which, in 1970, kicked out 400bhp. By 1976 it had dwindled to a gutted, wheezing 190bhp (via Top Gear).

Despite providing a ton of power in a small, lightweight package, rotary engines were notorious for using tons of oil and gas. So, another course correction was made. Chevy pulled out the Wankel engines and dropped in a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) transverse V-8. This fourth version of the XP-882 made the rounds at various car shows, earning public and critical acclaim.

The two-seat Aerovette had a deep "V" wrap-around windshield slopped at 72 degrees that hid the front pillars. Its bi-fold gull-wing doors gave the body, which was vaguely reminiscent of the conventional Corvette, an Italian flair. The door's fixed windows were part of the fiberglass body, with a steel and aluminum tubular frame.

With the placement of the engine mid-ship, glass louvers were placed on the quarter panels to allow heat from the engine compartment to escape. Slits along the body's exterior, just in front of the rear wheels, allowed air to get to the carburetors while the radiator and air conditioning sat near the front of the car (via Vette Vues).