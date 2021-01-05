KITT from Knight Rider hits the auction block; The Hoff is up for grabs

We have fantastic news if you’re a big fan of the hit 80s entertainment franchise Knight Rider and the man himself, David Hasselhoff. Diligent Auction Services is listing the actual KITT car from the Knight Rider TV series along with a larger-than-life replica of David Hasselhoff in his trademark Baywatch red beach shorts.

First, let’s talk about the car. If you grew up in the mid-80s to early 90s, it’s easy to understand why KITT from Knight Rider belongs in the pantheon of iconic TV cars. Knight Industries Two Thousand (or K.I.T.T) is a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with a front-mounted scanner bar and smart microprocessor with a ‘self-aware’ cybernetic logic module.

In other words, KITT is a blazing-fast supercomputer on wheels who fights crime alongside fictional character Michael Knight, a wealthy industrialist and crime fighter portrayed by David Hasselhoff. According to auction data, the vehicle is a fully-functional conversion car with all the lights, switches, and that magnificent gullwing steering wheel from the TV show.

KITT is currently resting in the United Kingdom, and the lot winner is responsible for paying the shipping costs. The auction estimate is between $175,000 and $300,00. Here’s the catch: If bidding exceeds 25-percent of the $975,000 reserve price, David Hasselhoff will personally deliver the vehicle to its new owner.

So, if you have money to spare and room in the garage for a legendary TV car, the bidding goes live at the live auctioneer’s website on January 24, 2021, at 1:00 AM GMT+8.

Now, if you fancy Hasselhoff more than the car, Diligent Auction Services is offering a 14-foot extended, ultra-realistic version of The Hoff from SpongeBob the Movie. The oversized model resembles Hasselhoff stretching out for some bodysurfing, and it saw action in the actual SpongeBob and SquarePants movie back in 2004.

Hasselhoff’s giant replica comes in two parts and is supported on rolling metal racks. And if you’re wondering if it’ll fit inside your display room, it measures 167 x 54 x 54 inches. The estimated bid starts between $700,000 to $1.5-million, and the current bid is now at $975,000. The live bidding starts earlier than KITT on January 23, 2021, at 9:00 AM PT.

Happy bidding!