What Years Did Chevrolet Make The 302 Engine And How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Chevrolet 302 small-block V8 engine was developed for the Camaro Z/28 to use in the Trans-Am racing series. The 302 cubic-inch V8 engine's size was determined by Trans-Am rules, which mandated a maximum engine displacement of five liters, or 305.12 cubic inches. The 302 V8 was made during the three model years of first-generation Camaro Z28 production – in 1967, 1968, and 1969.

By combining a 327 block with a 4.0" bore and a 283 crankshaft with a 3.0" stroke, Chevrolet engineers created an oversquare — meaning the bore is larger than the stroke — 302.4 cubic inch V8 engine with an ability to safely rev to 7,000 RPM in stock trim. Rated at a very conservative 290 hp and 290 ft-lb of torque, the Chevrolet 302 V8 was actually capable of around 376 hp with some ignition tuning and the installation of the headers that came in the trunks of some Z/28 Camaros.

The Chevrolet 302 engine distinguished itself in both road racing and on the drag strip. The Z/28 Camaro won the Trans Am Manufacturer's Championship in both 1968 and 1969 with Mark Donahue driving for the Roger Penske team, while Dave Strickler won the 1968 IHRA Super Stock world title behind the wheel of another Z/28 powered by the Chevrolet 302.

