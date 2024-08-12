What Years Did Chevrolet Make The 302 Engine And How Much Is One Worth Today?
The Chevrolet 302 small-block V8 engine was developed for the Camaro Z/28 to use in the Trans-Am racing series. The 302 cubic-inch V8 engine's size was determined by Trans-Am rules, which mandated a maximum engine displacement of five liters, or 305.12 cubic inches. The 302 V8 was made during the three model years of first-generation Camaro Z28 production – in 1967, 1968, and 1969.
By combining a 327 block with a 4.0" bore and a 283 crankshaft with a 3.0" stroke, Chevrolet engineers created an oversquare — meaning the bore is larger than the stroke — 302.4 cubic inch V8 engine with an ability to safely rev to 7,000 RPM in stock trim. Rated at a very conservative 290 hp and 290 ft-lb of torque, the Chevrolet 302 V8 was actually capable of around 376 hp with some ignition tuning and the installation of the headers that came in the trunks of some Z/28 Camaros.
The Chevrolet 302 engine distinguished itself in both road racing and on the drag strip. The Z/28 Camaro won the Trans Am Manufacturer's Championship in both 1968 and 1969 with Mark Donahue driving for the Roger Penske team, while Dave Strickler won the 1968 IHRA Super Stock world title behind the wheel of another Z/28 powered by the Chevrolet 302.
What is a Chevrolet 302 worth today?
Over 28,000 Z/28 Camaros were built during the first generation's lifespan from 1967 to 69, including a rare, single 1968 Z/28 convertible. The value of a Chevrolet 302 V8 engine is directly related to the specific car that it was made for. As an engine without a car, it is worth much less. That being said, some engines have been separated from the cars they were installed in for a variety of reasons – the car may have been totaled in an accident, the engine was replaced with another, etc. A lone engine may still have value for another Z/28 missing its engine or as part of a Z/28 "clone" build whose owner is in search of an authentic engine.
A recent search of eBay revealed a complete engine for $14,995, a rebuilt engine "fresh off the dyno" for $6,995, a complete, disassembled but somewhat rusted engine for $7,500, one engine block for $4,870, and another engine block for $3,360. On the other hand, complete and unmodified 1967-69 Z/28 Camaros have sold for anywhere from $60,000 to $165,000 during the past six months, with one numbers-matching, award-winning outlier going for $220,000 at Barrett-Jackson. Many of these vehicles have survived so they are plentiful on the ground, but be alert for fakes.