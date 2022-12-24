The Story Behind The Rarest Camaro Z/28 Ever Built

Historically, the Chevrolet Camaro has been a people's car. The brand has seen highs and lows, but it retains a proud place in American motor history as an example of impressive performance at achievable prices. Chevy has always priced the Camaro reasonably (via Certainly Cars), generally slotting in right alongside its arch-rival, the Ford Mustang, and avoiding competition with higher-priced, full-sized GM siblings like the Impala and the Oldsmobile 88.

Cheap and cheerful has never stopped gearheads from lavishing love on a car, however. In the case of the Camaro, the magic formula is Z/28. Originally no more than a General Motors catalog header meaning "Special Performance Package," Z/28 would come to refer to a whole dynasty of tuned Camaros, road-legal but race-ready, in the same bracket as — and with a decades-long rivalry with — the Mustang Cobra (via Car and Driver).

Z/28s, especially 60s and 70s classics, are unsurprisingly beloved by Camaro collectors. One such model, however, has the ultimate collector's cachet — there is exactly one, and only one 1968 Camaro Z/28 that boasts this unique feature. Care to guess what it might be?