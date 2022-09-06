This Chevy Camaro's Engine Is So Big, It's Illegal

Until very recently, muscle cars weren't known for being an economical, environmentally friendly option; instead, they were characterized by raw power and most of that power came from the big, thirsty engine rumbling away under the car's mile-long hood. Despite several major manufacturers producing and promoting greener options, old-school muscle cars still have a huge following.

Chevy Hardcore's Randy Bolig is one of those old-school muscle car enthusiasts. He summed up his — and many other people's — feelings quite succinctly in an article he wrote about why electric cars weren't for him. In summing up his love of classic cars, and his dislike of where the automotive industry seems to be heading, Bolig says: "I like to hear a screaming V8 at full song. I like the fact that driving a classic is an experience, not just something that has to be done to get to work. In short, I like old cars. That said, I am not a fan of what the automakers feel the auto industry should become — battery-powered."

Although electric is on course to become the vehicular norm in the next few decades, enthusiasts shouldn't worry too much. Alongside the classics that are still around, gas-powered behemoths are still rolling off the production line and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. In addition to the standard models, some manufacturers like Chevrolet are still pushing the boundaries of petroleum power — in fact, the Motor City-based manufacturer has released a car with an engine so big that you're not allowed to take it on the road.