This Chevy Small-Block Engine Gave The Camaro Its Street Cred

At the height of the muscle car and pony car wars in the mid-to-late 1960s, Detroit's Big Three automakers were solidly in contention over which could lay claim to the largest displacement V8. Heck, the movement even spawned its own expression: "There's no substitute for cubic inches." Well, Chevy's 1967 to 1969 Z/28 Camaro proved that phrase to be false.

The fledging Camaro's Z/28 option package was the creation of a performance-obsessed Chevrolet executive named Vince Piggins, who envisioned a race-ready Camaro that customers could buy off the showroom floor. A well-balanced vehicle that could not only hold its own in straight-line drag races, but could rip around a set of curves with aplomb, basically showing Ford's Mustang who's boss.

Since Chevy intended the Z/28 to race in the SCCA's newly introduced Trans-Am series (namesake of the Pontiac Trans-Am), the size of the engine was restricted to a maximum displacement of 5.0 liters per the SCCA rules. To accomplish this, Chevy paired the engine block from its 327 cubic inch V8 with the crankshaft from a 283 cubic inch V8, resulting in a total displacement of 302 cubic inches or its metric equivalent of 4.9 liters.

