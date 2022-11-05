How The Pontiac Trans Am Went From Iconic Movie Car To Extinct

For more than three decades, the Pontiac Trans Am was one of the most popular sports cars on North American roads. While it has many detractors, it also retains a large and fervent fan base that keeps these cars on the road and in our memory. The Trans Am is the performance-upgraded model of the Pontiac Firebird, the car originally conceived as a companion to the Chevrolet pony car, the Camaro. While the outward appearance of the cars was nearly identical, the Trans Am offered improved handling and often more power options.

Both Camaros and Firebirds were popular cars from the start and sold well enough to keep them alive through the malaise of the power-starved '70s. The placement of a Trans Am in a hit movie in the late '70s helped boost its image and had the car gracing magazine covers and movie posters for a decade or more. Tran Am may have been among the most popular cars in high school parking lots through the '80s, but the good times would eventually come to an end. With a few explainers of the many facets that made this car unique and desirable, this is how it went from iconic movie car to extinct.