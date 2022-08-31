12 Celebrity Cars That Were Auctioned Off For A Ridiculous Amount

Clark Gable, one of the highest-paid and most prolific actors of his day, died in 1960 of a heart attack at the age of 59. He lived a full life, having spent time as a roustabout in the oil fields, a stint as an Army officer in WWII, and married some five times before his demise. He raked in as much as $48,000 per week for his work in the film "The Misfits," according to the L.A. Times. It is fitting that the Academy Award-winning actor would drive a Mercedes-Bens 300SL, among the most expensive cars built in the '50s.

Mercedes-Benz produced the 300SL with an eye on racing, creating the car with lightweight materials, a tubular frame, and the first fuel injection system used on a production automobile. American importer Max Hoffman persuaded Mercedes to export the car to the U.S., and it was a hit once it arrived (via Wired). According to the manufacturer, Gable bought the car new in Hollywood for $7,295. It passed through a few hands over the years until receiving a full restoration in 1989. The expectation for the Barrett-Jackson auction was for a sale of $2 million or more but failed to reach its reserve at $1.9 million. It was later sold for $1.85 million. Even at that price, it seems the star power had some effect as usual sales prices are just now exceeding $2 million for this car.