The 10 Rarest Cars In Elvis Presley's Collection

Elvis Aaron Presley journeyed a long way from his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, on his stratospheric rise to superstardom. As the first real rock'n'roll star, Elvis holds a special place in history and he remains a beloved figure just as much today as he was during his life. With his immense fame came immense amounts of cash. With 45s flying off the shelf, plenty of radio play, and sold-out shows in the biggest of concert venues, the amount of money earned by Elvis gave him the ability to indulge himself in whatever luxury he wanted, and this included automobiles — many of them.

According to The Drive, Elvis was known for buying Cadillacs for people including his band members, bodyguards, and even complete strangers. He once bought a brand new Cadillac for a Bank Teller named Mennie L. Person as she admired his car outside of a Cadillac dealer. While admiring the car, much to her surprise, Elvis approached her and asked her how she liked it just before telling her she could walk into the showroom and pick out any car she wanted. Elvis also loved driving and he was said to sneak out of Graceland late at night, surprising locals who might run into him at gas stations in the area.

His collection, most of which is now housed at Graceland, is an eclectic mix that heavily favors Cadillac and Lincoln. Out of the many cars he owned, these are the 10 most rare.