The Classic Cars That Sean Connery Made So Famous

The James Bond franchise is iconic and cherished. Bond films are some of the rare gems that transcend generations and can be enjoyed by parents, children, and grandparents alike. The first Bond actor, Sean Connery, proved adept at establishing the character and became one of the most loved actors of all time in the UK. The movies are adapted from original novels by Ian Fleming, and they capitalize on one of the most popular genres of fiction, the spy thriller.

Bond films are, above all, just fun. They don't have to be believable or accurate so long as they have action, suspense, and romance. Bond always has a girl...or two. And Bond always has toys, including cars. The car chases are plentiful and fan favorites. No Bond movie is complete without a few chase scenes featuring daring escapes and perilous feats of skill. Sean Connery built his career as Bond and went on to be one of Hollywood's favorite leading men. His character also put front and center many cars, especially those outfitted by MI6 research and development division Q Branch. Bond cars always go on to become immensely popular and iconic alongside their association with the film. As James Bond, Connery drove these cars to fame in his six films as the character.