This Little-Known Corvette From 1988 Is Faster Than A Brand New Tesla

Callaway shifted his attention to modifying America's favorite sports car, the Chevy Corvette, particularly the C4 variant produced from 1984 to 1996. And by the time the C4 Corvette came to market, the Callaway speed shop already had a reputation for turbocharging and bonkers performance. And true to form, Callaway wasted no time crafting a twin-turbocharger upgrade for the C4 Corvette.

Recognizing early on the potential of Callaway's custom-made engine upgrades, Chevrolet gave Callaway Cars the blessing to produce tuned versions of the C4 Corvette that came with a standard manufacturer-backed warranty. According to IMSA, customers could order a 1987 or later C4 Corvette with over 390 horsepower, 150 more than the car's stock 240 horsepower output. All vehicles would wear an RPO B2K serial number, complete with a factory warranty and a separate warranty from Callaway.

As expected, enthusiasts came in droves, leading Callaway to draw out its most ambitious project: The Sledgehammer, a 1980s Corvette that could go faster than a modern Tesla EV.