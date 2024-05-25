What Engine Did The 2008 Pontiac G8 Have & How Much HP Did It Produce?

After nearly a century of making cars, the Pontiac brand was killed off in 2009. In its dying days, though, it was still making some pretty cool cars. Sure, the Torrent, the G3, and the Vibe probably won't make it onto any lists about the coolest-looking Pontiacs models ever made, but they weren't the only cars in the lineup back then. Two cars in particular were still doing right by the Pontiac name. They were fun to drive, had attractive styling for the day, and were relatively quick: the Pontiac Solstice and the G8.

The Solstice was a small, affordable, two-seat convertible that competed with vehicles like the Mazda Miata. Lovable in its own plucky way, it was the lone roadster in Pontiac's lineup. The Pontiac G8 is a future classic sedan that was meant to go up against vehicles like the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300. To compete in that company, the G8 came with two different engines at launch in 2008 –- the LY7 V6 and the L76 V8 –- but the base engine was a bit underwhelming. Thankfully, the optional V8 was much more powerful and entertaining, and the G8 got an optional upgrade to the 6.2-liter LS3 in 2009.