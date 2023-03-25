The Pontiac G8: A Future Classic Car That Will Turn Heads

In the early 1980s, General Motors' Pontiac division adopted the slogan "We Build Excitement" and indeed it did. The television show "Knight Rider" turned the brand's freshly restyled Trans Am into a runaway success, followed up by the groundbreaking, if flawed, mid-engine Fiero sports car. But 25 years later, Pontiac was decidedly out of the excitement business. Its halo car, the Firebird/Trans Am, was discontinued.

GM Vice Chairman Bob Lutz had valiantly attempted to revive the historic GTO nameplate with a V8 muscle car imported from Australia and though the performance specs were impressive, the new GTO was not a sales success due to bland, dated styling and an expensive price tag. Shortly after the GTO flop, Lutz again turned to Australia when it was decided that what Pontiac needed to get its groove back was a rear-wheel drive performance sedan to compete with European offerings.

Like the ill-fated fifth-generation GTO, the G8 was built Down Under by GM's Holden division and launched stateside in 2007 as a 2008 model. Although a base version with a V6 was available, enthusiasts will focus on the GT, which packed a 6.0 liter V8 producing 361 horsepower. That was good enough to propel the G8 GT from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, beating a HEMI-powered Dodge Charger in the process. Learning from its mistakes with the 2004 to 2006 GTO, Pontiac was careful to keep the base price of the G8 GT under $30k — $29,995 to be exact, which was a steal for such a capable and stylish machine.

[Featured image by Gm4life via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]