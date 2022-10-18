Why The Pontiac GTO Was Discontinued

Prior to its demise in 2010, Pontiac was responsible for some of the best American cars on the market. The brand made the absolutely legendary Firebird. It was a Firebird with a Trans Am performance package that helped Burt Reynolds elude the law in Smokey and the Bandit. In the 1980s, Pontiac made the Firebird, a weird compact mid-engine sportscar that enjoys a loyal fanbase to this day.

Just like its corporate brother Chevy, Pontiac was responsible for quite a few muscle cars. One of the last cars Pontiac ever offered was the G8 sedan. It was essentially a Holden Commodore from GM's Australian division (via Edmunds). Either way, it could be equipped with a stout V6 or the storied LS V8 similar to the engine found in a Corvette. Perhaps the most well-known Pontiac muscle car is the GTO. Starting in 1964, the GTO was produced until driving off for good in 2006, just four years before Pontiac as a whole closed its doors.