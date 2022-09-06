The Real Reason Saturn Flopped

The first decade of the 2000s saw many American automakers meet their demise. First was Plymouth in 2001, followed by Oldsmobile in 2004, then Saturn and Pontiac were both axed on Halloween in 2010, and finally, Mercury was dissolved in 2011.

By the time they went to the big car dealership in the sky, most of the aforementioned brands were just tired husks of a lineup. Few had anything interesting to offer to car buyers. Saturn, however, stands out in that list. At only 25 years old, the brand was the youngest among those axed and was actually founded as an attempt to innovate and freshen up General Motors. For comparison, Oldsmobile was founded way back in 1897 and Chrysler's Plymouth first came around in 1928. It's easy to see why those brands were getting long in the tooth.

Saturn is a sad story amongst the defunct automakers. The brand was optimistic and tried its best to be different in a sea of mundanity. Unfortunately, a combination of bad business decisions, poor timing, and a good old-fashioned recession put Saturn in the grave way earlier than some expected.