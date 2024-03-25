10 Of The Coolest Looking Pontiac Models Ever Made

Pontiac's Firebird sports car was a striking automobile from the start. The Firebird ultimately stuck around for four generations, but the second generation came only a few years after the debut model and stuck around until Reagan was in office. But just before he snatched up a victory from Jimmy Carter, Pontiac presented the beautiful 1979 Firebird Trans Am. Choosing this year to showcase may be controversial among some Trans Am die-hards, especially since it was a 1977 Trans Am that Burt Reynolds made so famous in Smokey and the Bandit.

There weren't many changes from '78 to '79. The body is identical while the open split grill is replaced by four square headlights in individual insets. The rear taillights split by the license plate changed to an uninterrupted design with the plate down below. Otherwise, there's not much to dislike about the looks of this car and that continues inside. While dated today, the driver focus gauge panel with faux machined aluminum nicely mimics vintage aircraft. Also, the shaker hood scoop, which was decorative and non-functional, of the 6.6 is undeniably cool.

1979 may have been a good year for Pontiac styling, but for performance, it was not. The 6.6-liter V8 only mustered 185 horsepower unless you are fortunate to have one of the 10th-anniversary models. In that case, you are at least blessed with 220 horsepower, although that is cold comfort in the modern age of big horsepower. At least it looks cool.