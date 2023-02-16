10 Facts About Smokey And The Bandit's Iconic Pontiac Trans Am

Few films from the late '70s have the enduring legacy that "Smokey and the Bandit" does. It kind of has everything a good movie needs from fast cars, to pretty girls, beer to bumbling police, daring escapes, and an ending where the outlaw gets away. Furthermore, the casting choices owe heavily to its success. Burt Reynolds was in his prime and served as the perfect heartthrob, while the legendary Jackie Gleason could not have been better as a comic foil. Sally Field's innocent girl-next-door quality didn't hurt much either.

For those not old enough to remember switching cable channels on a box with a 30-foot cord tethered to the TV, "Smokey and the Bandit" is a 1977 film featuring an adventurous run across the American south by a couple of truckers trying to get a haul of Coors beer to Atlanta to collect $40,000. At the time, Coors was only available in the West as it was unpasteurized and couldn't be shipped cross-country. While Bandit never actually drives a truck in the film, he does escort his buddy played by country star Jerry Reed, who wrote and recorded the theme song, in a fresh and shiny 1977 Pontiac Trans Am fitted with a 6.6-liter V8. To make it in time, the duo has to contend with Sheriff Buford T. Justice, aka Smokey, and his dimwitted deputy son, avoiding arrest for hauling contraband across state lines. The movie was a smash hit and is still a favorite today, especially among gearheads and fans of mustaches. That said, here are 10 facts about the iconic Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit.