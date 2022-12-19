The Coolest Facts You Should Know About The Pontiac GTO

Widely hailed as the first real muscle car, the Pontiac GTO unleashed a horsepower war that continued until the development of the EPA and strict emissions compliance, causing the demise of horsepower for a generation. The GTO ended up being wildly successful and helped to cement Pontiac as the company that would later proclaim, "We Build Excitement!"

The first GTO model showed up as an option to the 1964 Tempest LeMans, stuffed with Pontiac's 389 cubic inch V8 under the hood. As it was initially an option package, the GTO could be ordered as a two-door coupe, hardtop coupe, or convertible, according to the Volo Auto Museum. It would go on to be a stand-alone model in 1966 and survive three more generations through the 1974 model year but resurrected 30 years later for its fifth and final generation. The Pontiac GTO has had an outsized influence on muscle car culture and it remains a favorite among classic car collectors. While it is far less common to see a GTO on the streets than it once was, this Pontiac still holds a special place in automotive history. Diving into the model's history uncovers some of the coolest facts you should know about the legendary Pontiac GTO.