The Incredible Story Behind Ferrari's Prancing Horse Logo

Ferrari is one of those iconic sports cars everyone knows can only belong to the rich and famous... or mustachioed investigators. These almost mythical beasts rev the body's engine in even the most benign bystanders when seen cruising down streets in the wild. The fire-red Italian cars are more akin to works of art than four-wheeled modes of transportation. Even the yellow logo with the prancing horse emblazoned on each Ferrari has become recognizable from a mile away.

Wait. A "prancing" horse? Aside from the incredible number of horses under the hood of a typical Ferrari, what do these majestic animals have to do with the Italian automaker?

In 1923, during a race at the Savio Circuit in Ravenna, Italy, Enzo Ferrari sped across the finish line in first place, driving an Alfa Romeo RL. Ferrari was years away from becoming famous for his own line of cars and was at the time racing for Alfa Romeo. He even managed its racing team until he retired from the sport in 1931.