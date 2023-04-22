Here's What Makes GM's LS3 Engine So Special

Chevrolet's LS-series ("luxury sport") is one of the most popular V8 engines ever with literally dozens of different iterations available. Of those, the LS3 is at the top of the desirability heap, especially for daily driving, since it's powerful yet also durable and not too finicky. The LS3's displacement is 6.2 liters, which is slightly larger than the classic 5.7-liter (350-cubic inch) small block that powered GM vehicles for over three decades.

Introduced for the 2008 model year Corvette, the LS3 made 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet of torque. An additional six horsepower was available to Corvette buyers that opted for a sport exhaust system. While those numbers are still fairly impressive today, they were the talk of the town 15 years ago. In fact, the LS3 propelled the 'Vette from 0 to 60 MPH in a scant 4.0 seconds on its way to a standing quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds. For reference, that's quicker than a 2008 Porsche 911 that cost 50 percent more than the Corvette when new. Besides powering 2008-2013 Corvettes, the LS3 was also fitted to the 2009-2015 Camaro SS and the 2015-2017 Holden-based SS Sedan.

The LS3 engine block is aluminum which results in a weight savings of about 100 pounds versus iron block LS motors, resulting in better handling as well as straight-line acceleration. Though aluminum blocks are sometimes thought to be less durable than their iron counterparts, the LS3 engineers heavily reinforced the block based on feedback from racing teams. The cylinder heads are also aluminum and have rectangular intake and exhaust ports that offer superior airflow over the cylinder heads with cathedral-shaped ports that they replaced.