Here's What Makes GM's LS3 Engine So Special
Chevrolet's LS-series ("luxury sport") is one of the most popular V8 engines ever with literally dozens of different iterations available. Of those, the LS3 is at the top of the desirability heap, especially for daily driving, since it's powerful yet also durable and not too finicky. The LS3's displacement is 6.2 liters, which is slightly larger than the classic 5.7-liter (350-cubic inch) small block that powered GM vehicles for over three decades.
Introduced for the 2008 model year Corvette, the LS3 made 430 horsepower and 424 pound-feet of torque. An additional six horsepower was available to Corvette buyers that opted for a sport exhaust system. While those numbers are still fairly impressive today, they were the talk of the town 15 years ago. In fact, the LS3 propelled the 'Vette from 0 to 60 MPH in a scant 4.0 seconds on its way to a standing quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds. For reference, that's quicker than a 2008 Porsche 911 that cost 50 percent more than the Corvette when new. Besides powering 2008-2013 Corvettes, the LS3 was also fitted to the 2009-2015 Camaro SS and the 2015-2017 Holden-based SS Sedan.
The LS3 engine block is aluminum which results in a weight savings of about 100 pounds versus iron block LS motors, resulting in better handling as well as straight-line acceleration. Though aluminum blocks are sometimes thought to be less durable than their iron counterparts, the LS3 engineers heavily reinforced the block based on feedback from racing teams. The cylinder heads are also aluminum and have rectangular intake and exhaust ports that offer superior airflow over the cylinder heads with cathedral-shaped ports that they replaced.
Pricier than a junkyard LS
There's no doubt that LS engine swaps are a go-to method to add modern power and reliability to your older muscle car or really many other cars — LS motors have even been transplanted into Mazda Miatas and Mini Coopers. Just know that acquiring an LS3 crate motor (a fully assembled engine in a wooden shipping crate) is going to hurt your wallet a little more than your average LS that was harvested from a junkyard pickup truck.
According to GM Performance Parts discounter Gandrud Chevrolet in Wisconsin, the basic long block assembly, which you can complete with your own ignition system, intake manifold, carburetor or fuel injection, and other necessary parts can be purchased for $6,042. The complete motor with virtually everything necessary to run right out of the crate can be purchased for approximately $9,124.
A rare version of the LS3, only fitted to Corvettes with both Grand Sport trim and manual transmissions, has a dry sump oiling system that prevents oil starvation during hard acceleration and cornering, a feature that was carried over to the ultimate LS motor, the LS7. That said, a dry sump oiling system is probably overkill for most street cars.
If you're in need of more power and your credit card hasn't self-destructed yet, there are a plethora of aftermarket speed parts for the LS3. One such power adder is a supercharger, which is an ideal pairing for the LS3's robust architecture. With completely stock internals, boosted LS3s have cranked out 650 to 700 horsepower on the dyno. That will really make your Miata fly.