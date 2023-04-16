What Makes The LS7 One Of The Best Engines Ever Made

There's an old saying among car buffs that "there's no replacement for displacement." Nowadays, that's not exactly true. Forced induction such as superchargers and turbochargers has replaced sheer cubic inches in most sports cars, muscle machines, and high-horsepower pickup trucks. But for over a decade, enthusiasts basked in the glory of the LS7, the largest small-block engine that Chevrolet ever put in one of its vehicles.

Talking about the largest small-block might seem like an oxymoron, but consider that since the late 1960s, the venerable 5.7-liter (350 cubic inches) V8 was the defacto small-block that went into Camaros, Corvettes, and light-duty pickups. When the LS7 was unveiled for the Z06 version of the C6 Corvette in 2006, it displaced a whopping 7.0 liters or 427 cubic inches.

At the time, its 505 horsepower and 470 lb-foot of torque made it the most powerful engine to ever get shoehorned into a production Corvette. With 700 horsepower Dodge Hellcats and Shelby Mustangs growing on trees today, 505 horsepower might not seem earth-shattering, but it was back then, especially without the aid of boost. According to a Car and Driver road test, the LS7 propelled the Z06 'Vette from zero to 60 mph in a scant 3.6 seconds on its way to an 11.7-second standing quarter mile.