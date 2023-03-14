The Best Years Of The C6 Corvette, Ranked

The Chevrolet Corvette, "America's Sports Car" introduced in 1953 is now in its eighth generation, having gone through over 70 years of changes, most of which have been improvements over previous models. Each generation can be identified by modifications that characterize that era and the C6 generation is no different. While the C6 Corvette, produced from the 2005 to 2013 model years, provided enhancements to the ride and handling, the most significant changes were made to the engines.

The most noticeable modification to the C6 exterior over the C5 was the change from retractable headlights to fixed, but Chevrolet also lengthened the wheelbase, reduced the overhangs, and upgraded the suspension delivering a smoother ride quality and more precise handling. Although the overall length of the C6 is shorter than the C5 the automaker managed to augment the cabin space, especially the hip room. Minor exterior changes included a raised beltline and flush door handles that give the body a cleaner look.

A new LS2 engine generated 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, accelerating the Corvette to 60 mph in a reasonable 4.2 seconds. The introduction of the LS3 in 2008 added more power reducing the 0 to 60 time to 4.0 seconds with 430 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. The Z06 or ZR1 models entered the realm of outrageous power generating over 500 and 600 horsepower, respectively, and dropping 60 mph times to the low three seconds. While all the C6 Corvettes are exceptional sports cars in any trim or option configuration, some were better than others. Here are the best C6 Corvette years ranked in ascending order.

[Featured image by nakhon100 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]