Here's What Happened To Guy Fieri's 427 Corvette C6 Convertible
The world knows him as Guy Fieri, but his given name is Guy Ramsay Ferry (no relation to Gordon Ramsay). Fieri's grandfather immigrated from Italy to the U.S., and, like many immigrants, changed the spelling of his last name, in this case, from Fieri to Ferry. To honor his grandfather, Guy changed his last name back to Fieri when he married his wife (Lori) in 1995.
Fieri always knew he was destined to be the mayor of Flavortown. At age 10, he and his father (who Guy said was a hippie) built a pretzel cart and attached it to his bike. Guy would drive "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," selling soft pretzels for 50 cents a pop (via Insider). The venture was so successful that by the time he was 16, he used the profits to go to France for a year to further his culinary education.
After returning home, Fieri enrolled in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration. Six years later, Fieri and business partner Steve Gruber opened up the first Johnny Garlic's in Santa Rosa, California. They soon opened other locations and other brands (Tex Wasabi's). Then, in 2006, he won the second season of the reality cooking show, "The Next Food Network Star." Today, Fieri practically runs the Food Network.
He's also extremely charitable. Fieri fed firefighters and first responders in California when they battled wildfires. He prepared and served some 2,000 Santa Rosa hospital workers during a "Hospital Week" thank-you tour. He helped raise more than $25 million for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He even bought 16 pigs at a county fair worth $30,000, turned around, and gave them all to local charities.
Going once, going twice ... gone for $270k!
Fieri also likes cars. The red convertible 1968 Chevy Camaro SS that he drives in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" is part of his collection of Chevys. He initially intended to rebuild the Camaro's stock engine but went with an $11,000 ZZ502 crate engine with 505hp and 567lb-ft of torque instead. He also has a 1969 Corvette Stingray, a 2007 Corvette, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala and a few others among his collection.
In 2012, Fieri drove a Corvette ZR1 pace car at that year's Indy 500. The opportunity gave him access to Chevy's Corvette Team, and he took full advantage. It came up with the 2013 Corvette 427 Convertible Collector Edition, personalizing elements from both the Z06 and ZR1 models to create what was, at the time, "the fastest and most-capable convertible in Corvette's history."
The beast was equipped with a 427-cubic-inch, 7.0-Liter LS7 aluminum-block V8 engine from the Corvette Z06 that could crank out 505 hp (the same number of horses that was in his Camaro SS) and 470 pound-foot of torque. It came with a six-speed manual transmission and a dry-sump oiling system, which stores extra oil in an external tank instead of in the oil pan. The seats had personalized embroidered headrests, and the car's fender's had badges representing the Guy Fieri Foundation. The 'Vette sat on four Michelin PS2 tires with Black Cup wheels — 19" on the front and 20" on the back.
But this Chevy Corvette wasn't destined for Fieri's garage for long. He put it up for auction at Barret-Jackson almost as soon as he got it. The car sold for $270,000, with 100% of the proceeds going to Cooking With Kids, part of the Guy Fieri Foundation, which helps children and families make healthy food choices.