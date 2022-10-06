Here's What Happened To Guy Fieri's 427 Corvette C6 Convertible

The world knows him as Guy Fieri, but his given name is Guy Ramsay Ferry (no relation to Gordon Ramsay). Fieri's grandfather immigrated from Italy to the U.S., and, like many immigrants, changed the spelling of his last name, in this case, from Fieri to Ferry. To honor his grandfather, Guy changed his last name back to Fieri when he married his wife (Lori) in 1995.

Fieri always knew he was destined to be the mayor of Flavortown. At age 10, he and his father (who Guy said was a hippie) built a pretzel cart and attached it to his bike. Guy would drive "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," selling soft pretzels for 50 cents a pop (via Insider). The venture was so successful that by the time he was 16, he used the profits to go to France for a year to further his culinary education.

After returning home, Fieri enrolled in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration. Six years later, Fieri and business partner Steve Gruber opened up the first Johnny Garlic's in Santa Rosa, California. They soon opened other locations and other brands (Tex Wasabi's). Then, in 2006, he won the second season of the reality cooking show, "The Next Food Network Star." Today, Fieri practically runs the Food Network.

He's also extremely charitable. Fieri fed firefighters and first responders in California when they battled wildfires. He prepared and served some 2,000 Santa Rosa hospital workers during a "Hospital Week" thank-you tour. He helped raise more than $25 million for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He even bought 16 pigs at a county fair worth $30,000, turned around, and gave them all to local charities.