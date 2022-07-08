The 10 Best Special Edition Corvettes Ever Made

The Chevrolet Corvette is an icon and one of the greatest American cars of all time. Since its introduction in 1953, the sports car has been a leader in performance, speed, and technology.

There have been many innovations over Corvette's nearly 70-year history, such as independent rear suspension released in 1963 on the split-window C2. In 1990 Chevrolet introduced the double overhead cam design on the ZR-1 Corvette with the 5.7-liter all-aluminum LT5 V8 engine. And in 1997, Corvette made a leap in technology when Chevrolet built the C5 with a new construction process known as hydroforming that eliminates welding of the frame rails. The resulting ridged frame allowed construction of the convertible without the usual stiffening components required for a convertible's design.

These innovations and others kept Corvette's performance on par with European sports car rivals, but at a fraction of the price. While the Corvette has typically been more expensive than many other cars, it has always been within reach for the average enthusiast that dreams of owning a high-performance sports car. Furthermore, while the most recent C8 Corvette price might be out of reach for many, it still offers supercar performance for less than six figures.

Throughout Corvette's long history, Chevrolet has celebrated key design achievements and significant milestones with special editions. There have been over 75 in total, and most have been affordable for the average buyer. Here are the ten best special edition Corvettes ever made.