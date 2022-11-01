Here's How Fast The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Really Is

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 boasts some impressive specs on paper, but the truth of the matter is that it probably performs even better in real life. For a legendary nameplate that's existed for over six decades, the Corvette still continues to evolve in the modern age. In our 2023 Corvette Z06 first drive, we noted that its rev-happy, naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 LT6 is simply among the best-sounding engines ever conceived. For comparison's sake, the 2022 Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine made 495 horsepower, giving it a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 184 mph, according to Car and Driver's test results.

On the other hand, 2023 Corvette Z06 0-60 mph acceleration time is down to 2.6 seconds, thanks to an improved engine producing 670 horsepower that's capable of revving up to an insane 8,600 rpm (via Chevrolet). There's a good reason why the 2023 Corvette is arguably the best supercar for the money, given the value and performance it brings to the table. However, it seems like it's capable of even more than what its manufacturer suggests. Does that mean the newer 'Vette still has some hidden surprises tucked under the hood?