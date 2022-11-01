Here's How Fast The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Really Is
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 boasts some impressive specs on paper, but the truth of the matter is that it probably performs even better in real life. For a legendary nameplate that's existed for over six decades, the Corvette still continues to evolve in the modern age. In our 2023 Corvette Z06 first drive, we noted that its rev-happy, naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 LT6 is simply among the best-sounding engines ever conceived. For comparison's sake, the 2022 Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine made 495 horsepower, giving it a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a limited top speed of 184 mph, according to Car and Driver's test results.
On the other hand, 2023 Corvette Z06 0-60 mph acceleration time is down to 2.6 seconds, thanks to an improved engine producing 670 horsepower that's capable of revving up to an insane 8,600 rpm (via Chevrolet). There's a good reason why the 2023 Corvette is arguably the best supercar for the money, given the value and performance it brings to the table. However, it seems like it's capable of even more than what its manufacturer suggests. Does that mean the newer 'Vette still has some hidden surprises tucked under the hood?
Fast is an understatement for the 2023 Corvette Z06
The 2023 Corvette Z06 spec sheet only gives a sliver of what it's really capable of, just like the 2022 Toyota Supra and its true potential. According to R&T, Chevrolet is being modest with its claimed 2023 Corvette Z06 2.6-second 0-60 mph time. Even with those figures, the 2023 Z06 acceleration time is still reportedly just a hundred milliseconds shy of a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport — one of the fastest production vehicles in the world. Car and Driver's test drive results of a 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible claimed a top speed of 189 mph, recording a 0-60 time that's a tad slower at 2.7 seconds, and doing a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds. It's worth noting that the particular unit tested didn't utilize the full Z07 Performance package, which can maximize its performance output further.
Car and Driver also claims the 2023 Corvette Z06's engine revs so fast that Chevrolet had to integrate a mode that limits its throttle during launches to avoid over-revving. In fact, the automaker even dubbed it the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 engine in the world. With its LT6 engine reportedly being the same one used by the C8.R racecar — which participates in Daytona endurance races — it's clear that the 2023 Z06 is bred for the track, as opposed to just speeding through a straight line. Of course, that doesn't mean the newly improved 'Vette isn't capable of going even faster, as some independent driving tests are even exceeding expectations.
The actual 2023 Z06 0-60 mph acceleration is bananas
There's a significant discrepancy between the 2023 Corvette Z06 and previous generation Corvettes in terms of acceleration performance and maximum RPM. A 2023 Z06 equipped with a Z07 Performance Package is an entirely different animal. The YouTube video above shows how a Z07-packed Z06 Coupe managed to achieve record-breaking performance — reaching 0-60 mph in just 2.2 seconds, and a cool 10.4 seconds in the quarter mile. Another YouTube video showed similar results on a different unit, getting a matching 2.2-second 0-60 mph time as well. This makes the 2023 Z06 0-60 mph acceleration comparable to a Tesla Model S Plaid, which achieved one of the fastest times for a production car.
Although its claimed 189 mph top speed is already within supercar levels, this revamped 'Vette can probably go faster. According to Carbuzz, the 2023 Z06 top speed could likely reach 200 mph, especially since the 490-horsepower C8 Stingray was already capable of getting to 194 mph. A leaked owner's manual reportedly indicated the maximum speed the car can be downshifted from sixth gear tops at 188 mph. Given the 2023 Z06 utilizes an 8-speed transmission, reaching top gear while stretching its tachometer to the limit may just result in speeds much higher than the said downshift threshold. At the end of the day though, the 2023 Corvette's racing variant is still a track car at heart, instead of a dedicated dragster.