2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 First Drive: Putting The Edge On

It's an inevitable vehicular sequence, an automotive tale as old as time. New sports car hits the streets and, a year later, the faster, crazier, wingier special edition comes along to make that first version look just a bit soft. Then, after another 12 months or so, the super-special edition drops, a crowning achievement until the progeny of the line is itself rebooted, thus beginning the cycle anew.

In such a way the release of the new, $106,000 Z06 flavor of the C8 Corvette is less than surprising – if 12-months tardy thanks to the pandemic) – but don't be so quick to write it off as cliche. Chevrolet's new 'Vette evolves what was very good into something utterly sublime.

Ever since the Corvette was introduced in 1953, the story has really been about the motor. Each iteration of the venerable series of V8s has always been a heck of a thing in its applicable decade. However, when it came to the launch of the C8, the story wasn't so much about the engine itself as its placement.