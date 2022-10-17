Here's How Fast The 2022 Toyota Supra Really Is

There's no question the 2022 Toyota Supra looks fast, but just how fast can it really get? The fifth-generation Supra marks the resurgence of Toyota's iconic nameplate, which now comes with a touch of BMW engineering. Like in the previous year's model, the 2022 GR Supra trims come with varying degrees of performance and features. The base 2.0 has a two-liter, four-cylinder engine making 255 horsepower and the 3.0 has a three-liter straight-six generating 382 horsepower. Then there is the 3.0 Premium, which is similar to the regular 3.0, albeit with more luxurious interior offerings.

There is also the North America-exclusive Supra A91-CF variant, which adds a lot of carbon fiber panels into the mix with its limited production of only 600 units. In addition, the 2022 range introduces a slew of new standard safety features, along with an optional Safety & Technology package. So, how does this all translate in terms of performance? All of the 2022 GR Supra top speeds are electronically limited to 155 mph (via Toyota). The four-cylinder 2.0 Supra, on the other hand, comes with a zero-to-60 acceleration that takes a little longer at 5.0 seconds compared to the beefier 3.0 variant's 3.9 seconds. But surely the improved GR Supra can be a lot faster than what those figures suggest, right?