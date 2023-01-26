Here's What Makes General Motors' LS Engines So Special

Chevrolet's small-block engine family has gained a cult following among die-hard fans and non-GM aficionados since the original Gen 1 V8 debuted in the 1955 Chevrolet and C1 Chevy Corvette. It didn't take long for '60s tuners and hot rodders to notice the Chevy V8's tuning potential, and how it pumped out more horses despite being smaller and weighing less than the competition.

According to Silodrome, Chevy developed its small-block V8 to dethrone the V8 title long-held by Ford and its Y-block V8 engine. The Ford Y-block V8 forever remains the powerplant that first brought V8 power to the masses, but Chevy's small block and the next-gen LS series of engines have ruled the American tuning circle for the past 70 years.

The LS V8 first appeared in 1997 as a third-gen iteration of the original Chevy small block. Next came the LS6 in 1999, which debuted in the C5 Corvette Z06. General Motors unveiled the fourth-gen LS2 in 2004 with the C6 Corvette, followed by the LS4 (Chevy Impala SS and Pontiac Grand Prix GXP), LS7 (C6 Corvette Z06), and LS3 (2008 Corvette C6). Special mention goes to the LS9 as the most powerful GM production engine, debuting in the C6 Corvette ZR1 (per Motor Trend).