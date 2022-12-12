The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made

Many things define The United States of America. Apple pie and the Statue of Liberty, for example, while petrolheads might say it is the mighty American V8 engine, a symbol of American power. The Italians have a lock on the V12 market and the Germans still hold true to their stout inline sixes, but the affection for the V8 in the New World can be traced back to the 1930s with Henry Ford's flathead V8 (via Curbside Classic).

Ford did not invent the V8 engine and it wasn't the only company in the U.S. to create one, but it was the only company to push out V8-equipped cars en masse until the 1950s when everyone else in Detroit began to catch up. Once that ball got rolling, it picked up steam quickly and the V8 became the standard in the market, making up a huge share of cars sold, with 4- and 6-cylinder cars being reserved only for the most economical choices. As the years rolled on, every American manufacturer had several V8 engines on offer, including perennial underdog American Motors Corporation and Studebaker, both of which are now defunct. In the modern world of increasing efficiency, stringent emission controls, and electric mobility, the V8 is a dying breed. So, before we write the epitaph of the mighty American V8, let's have a look at the 10 best to date.