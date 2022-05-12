The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac is one of the original carmakers of the American auto industry. From the start, the company produced high-quality cars for people who could afford to pay more for a better vehicle. Since then, Cadillac has been synonymous with luxury, creating some of the most iconic and most sought-after vehicles in North America. Over the years, Cadillac has introduced some clever cars with innovative technologies that blazed trails and inspired greatness. However, it has also cranked out some real duds, like the infamous V8-6-4 and the poster child for poor badge engineering, the Cimarron.

The current constitution of the company is one that produces desirable vehicles that have the latest technology and the performance chops to keep up with the Europeans and the Japanese. The halo car for this new generation of Cadillac is the CT5-V Blackwing, a supercharged brute of a luxury sedan that runs performance numbers to intimidate the fastest of Italian coupes. The CT5-V comes well equipped and offers many desirable options to suit the tastes of most any discerning luxury performance car buyer and we found it to be a quite compelling package. Of the many to be included on a new Blackwing, these are the 10 coolest features on offer.