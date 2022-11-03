Which Corvette Model Is The Coolest? Here's What Car Lovers Say – SlashGear Survey

The eighth-generation Chevy C8 Corvette is the second GM production vehicle to have a mid-engine layout (hello, Pontiac Fiero!) However, it's the first in its lineage to feature a mid-ship engine layout, giving it the dynamics to run amongst the best that Germany and Italy have to offer. Despite Chevy's decision to retain the famed 6.2-liter LT2 pushrod V8 engine for the C8 Corvette, it still pumps out 495 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, a magnanimous feat for a naturally aspirated V8 mill.

Equipped with an all-new Tremec TR-9080 eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox sending power exclusively to the rear wheels, the C8 Corvette could accelerate like its pants are on fire. Car and Driver claims zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph ... pretty nippy for a true-blue American sports car.

Hardcore enthusiasts couldn't get over the unavailability of a proper manual transmission in the C8 Corvette, though, and this got us thinking: Does the omission of a manual stick make the C8 Chevy Corvette less desirable than its ancestors?