Here's Why General Motors Almost Didn't Build The Pontiac Fiero

The Pontiac brand met its demise after parent company General Motors filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009, amidst an economic recession. GM had to kill off multiple slow-selling subsidiaries — Hummer, Saturn, Saab, and Pontiac — to reorganize the brand's offerings. According to The Guardian, it was the worst collapse of a manufacturer in United States history, and spelled the end of Pontiac — an automaker once renowned for delivering excellent performance and style to GM's lineup of car manufacturers (per The New York Times).

Pontiac is best known for the legendary GTO (the progenitor of American muscle cars), Trans AM, and the iconic Firebird. However, Pontiac enthusiasts could point to the two-door, mid-engine Fiero as one of the best examples of Pontiac's engineering efforts (per Fiero Focus). The Fiero was the first two-seat, mid-engine sports car built by a Legacy automaker, and predates the outstanding C8 Corvette's mid-engine layout by at least 35 years.

However, development for the Pontiac Fiero became so complicated and expensive that GM canceled the project thrice before changing its mind again. It barely made it to commercial production, but the Fiero became an engineering masterpiece when all was said and done.