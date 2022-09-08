The Real Reason Pontiac Flopped

Before Pontiac became renowned for its "We Build Excitement" slogan in the '80s, the once-iconic American brand was ingrained in vintage car culture with its brilliant Pontiac GTO, undoubtedly one of the most legendary and famous muscle cars of the swinging '60s. The first-gen GTO unleashed in 1964 (via DrivingLine) kickstarted the muscle car era, later joined by other halls of fame members like the Dodge Challenger, Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang, and Plymouth Road Runner, among others. The Pontiac GTO was so famous that the brand had no trouble dispensing 100,000 1966 GTOs to willing buyers.

Steve Lagreca/Shutterstock

The Pontiac GTO was not only a sight to behold with its signature front grilles, bulbous hood scoop, and sleeker appearance, but it came with an optional Tri-Power upgrade to its standard 6.4-liter cast-iron V8 to lay down 360 horsepower on the asphalt. Equipped with the XS Ram Air Package, the mighty V8 musters 380 horsepower, Pontiac GTO was complete with all the histrionics of a legendary muscle car.

Pontiac kept the party going with the Grand Prix, Firebird, and Grand Am throughout the '70s and '80s, but the brand wouldn't last.