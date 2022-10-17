The 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 Was The Best Version Of The Worst Corvette

Corvette launches have always been the subject of much fanfare. The current-generation Corvette, the mid-engine eighth generation C8, took the automotive world by storm: It looked like a supercar, and the C8's 6.2L V8 ensured it performed like one. However, the fourth generation C4 'Vette was not as lucky. Debuting in 1984, advertisements from the time claimed that it was "the most advanced production car on the planet." The car certainly looked the part. Designers took every swoopy line from the previous generation and replaced it with a harsh angle.

The C4's digital dashboard and sawblade wheels did its best to hide a terrible secret: The new Corvette was woefully underpowered. The 5.7L V8 put out a scant 205 horsepower when it launched (via Car and Driver). For comparison, a 1984 Buick Regal T-type made similar numbers from a turbocharged V6. A new Corvette is supposed to be leagues better than any other Chevy on the road. It's meant to be lauded as the absolute best General Motors had to offer. When GM unveiled the C4 Corvette, all it could come up with was a sad fiberglass shovel with a seriously weak engine. Not to mention it had an MSRP of $28,000. Adjusted for inflation, that's nearly $80,000 today. That's a hefty price for a car that's only slightly better than a souped-up Buick.

The sadness continued for much of the 1980s, until Chevy came out with a version of the beleaguered C4 that propelled it from a cheesy hamstrung wannabe to a supercar killer: the 1990 Corvette ZR-1.