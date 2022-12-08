Here's Why The Chevy 350 Is One Of The Most Popular Engines Ever Made

A car's engine can be more important than the car itself, sometimes. Beloved engines like the Ford 300 were used for decades in multiple models of vans and trucks before finally retiring for good in the 1990s. Chrysler used the Slant-6 powerplant for over 20 years before discontinuing the six-cylinder wonder in favor of more efficient four-cylinder options in the 1980s. Chrysler (now Stellantis) is still using a variant of the HEMI engine over six decades after introducing it in the 1950s.

Once in a blue moon, an engine will come along that spawns an entire industry to support it. The Chevy 350 V8, a motor that only rivals the HEMI in fame, is one of them. GM's ubiquitous engine has stood the test of time better than nearly every other automotive part to date. The Chevy Small Block, specifically with a displacement of 350 cubic inches (5.7-liters), may hold the title for being one of the most popular engines to ever sit in a car, boat, truck, or virtually any other form of transportation.