How Rare Is A Chevy SS? Here's How Many Units Were Made

Rarity in the automotive market can be difficult to define. At one extreme, there are limited-production hypercars that have all been reserved by collectors before the press release even goes public. At the other, there are classic cars that attain rarity simply by surviving for decades after release. Somewhere in the middle, there are vehicles from the recent past that weren't produced for long because there was just not that much demand, sometimes due to bad marketing.

The Australian-produced, Holden-derived Chevrolet SS was one of these cars. A total of 12,924 were made for model years 2014 through 2017. The SS was the brainchild of Bob Lutz, who became product vice-chairman of GM in 2001 and was charged with adding some Pontiac-style "excitement" to GM's lineup.

Lutz's first attempts at this were for the Pontiac brand. The earlier Holden-derived Pontiac GTO had a brief three-year model run (2004-06), while the G8 (2008-09) was a victim of Pontiac's bankruptcy.

The Chevrolet SS was very similar to the Holden VF Commodore, with not much changed beyond the badging, dual exhausts instead of quads, a modified rear diffuser to match, and suspension calibration specified by Chevrolet. The SS offered either a six-speed manual (starting in 2015) or a six-speed automatic. With the exception of some exterior colors, full-size spare, and a sunroof, everything else was standard. Notable performance-related enhancements included dual-mode exhaust and a limited-slip differential. The 2015 model added adaptive suspension with Magnetic Ride Control and four-wheel Brembo brakes, with 19-inch wheels arriving in 2016.

