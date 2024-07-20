Pontiac GTO Vs. G8: What's The Difference Between These Rebadged Holdens?

A few years before the 2009 General Motors bankruptcy eliminated the Pontiac Motor Division, some of the true believers at GM made an attempt to infuse some old-school Pontiac excitement into the brand's lineup. The plan was to take some of the higher-performing vehicles from GM's Australian brand Holden and transplant them into the U.S. market as Pontiacs. This move resulted in the badge-engineered 2004-06 Pontiac GTO coupe and the even-shorter-lived 2008-09 Pontiac G8 sedan.

The story of the 21st century GTO and G8 reflects the struggles that GM was going through as a corporation at that time. But beyond that, these rebadged Holdens were legitimate muscle cars for the new millennium, with a period-appropriate blend of horsepower, handling, and luxury.

What might have been if the GM bankruptcy never happened or if Pontiac survived the culling of the brands? We will never know. GM retired the Holden brand less than a decade later in 2017. Let's take a closer look at the differences between the Pontiac GTO and G8.