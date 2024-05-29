Why Did Pontiac Stop Building The G8 GXP, And What Are They Worth Now?

The story of the Pontiac G8 GXP (considered by some to be a future classic) and why it was canceled begins with reinvention. In the early 2000s, General Motors was riding high on the sales of its trucks, but its passenger car sales had been on a steady decline through the 1990s in the face of ever stronger competition from Japanese auto manufacturers. In an attempt to turn around their flagging car sales, in 2001 GM hired industry veteran and father of the Dodge Viper, Bob Lutz, as Vice Chairman and tasked him with reimagining what cars from the automotive giant could be.

Lutz, believing that the Pontiac was well positioned to be General Motors' import fighter brand, and as part of his restructuring plans, began to trim model lines as part of an effort to steer the mark in a new direction. Gone were models like the Grand Am and Grand Prix and their acres of plastic body cladding. They were replaced with the clean-styled Solstice roadster and G6 mid-size sedan.

However, Pontiac lacked a signature vehicle that captured the spirit of what Lutz believed Pontiac stood for – affordable performance. In a bit of creative thinking, he looked to General Motors Australia and its rear-wheel drive Holden Monaro as the perfect partner with which to create its halo car with a storied name — the Pontiac GTO.