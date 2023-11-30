6 Of The Most Underappreciated Pontiac Muscle Cars

Pontiac is largely credited for the beginning of the muscle car era with it's release of the 1966 GTO. While there were muscle cars before the original GTO was launched in 1964, and particularly after that time, the GTO was the breakthrough that made every other American car company jump in the race for the best muscle car.

Pontiac wasn't finished, though: The automaker would come out with at least two totally iconic muscle cars after that with the Firebird and the Trans Am. You might remember the Burt Reynolds movie "Smokey and the Bandit," which co-starred Sally Field, but the best supporting actor (in our minds) is going to that gold-trimmed Trans Am.

Those are the cars everyone remembers, but there are several lesser known Pontiac cars that fit the muscle car profile. Some were forgotten because they were the "cheaper" versions, or were only sold for one year, while others just remained in the shadows of the top-tier cars.