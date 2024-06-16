10 Cars You Probably Didn't Realize Were Rebadged Models

A true sleeper sedan thanks to its 415 horsepower V8 engine and nondescript looks, the Chevrolet SS was a short-lived model only produced between 2014 and 2017. It was a badge-engineered version of the Australian market Holden Commodore, with only a few minor differences between the two cars. Previous Holden muscle cars had been sold in North America under the Pontiac badge — for example, the 2004 GTO and 2008 G8 — with each undergoing styling tweaks to ensure that the U.S. market cars looked at least a little unique.

No such privileges were given to the SS, which aside from its Chevrolet badging was essentially identical to the Aussie-market Commodore it was built alongside. It did gain a slightly altered lower rear diffuser to accommodate dual exhausts rather than the quad exhausts available with the Commodore, and its suspension tune was Chevy-specific. Other than that, the SS was exactly the same as the Australian muscle car.

Despite its performance chops and family-hauling practicality, the SS was never a big hit stateside. Around 13,000 examples were sold before GM axed its entire Australian manufacturing operation, bringing the Chevy's production run to an end alongside its Holden-badged counterpart.

[Featured image by Jason Lawrence via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]