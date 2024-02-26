Here's Why Acura Stopped Making The SLX SUV

Keen to jump into the highly profitable and steadily burgeoning SUV craze of the mid-90s, Honda's luxury arm Acura released its first-ever SUV, the SLX, in 1996. The SLX was fundamentally a rebadged Isuzu Trooper. The two brands did a similar deal in 1993 on the first-generation Honda Passport, which was an Isuzu Rodeo with Honda branding.

Honda figured the second-gen Isuzu Trooper fit the bill for Acura's first SUV, marketing the SLX as a luxury SUV that could deliver both high-level amenities and the bulletproof performance of a good utility vehicle. Under the hood was a gutsy 3.2-liter V6 delivering 190 horsepower and 188 lb-ft. of torque.

The SLX's future was rosy at first, with Edmunds claiming in its 1996 Acura SLX Review that "the SLX is a fine vehicle delivering the prestige and comfort that Acura owners have come to expect." However, Acura stopped making the SLX after the 1999 model year in favor of the MDX, an in-house Honda design. What happened?