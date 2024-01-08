Whatever Happened To The Isuzu Trooper?

Few vehicles can claim as much credit for popularizing the sport utility vehicle in North America as the Isuzu Trooper. The Japanese automaker began manufacturing the Trooper in 1981, and it quickly became one of Isuzu's most popular models. The boxy SUV remained one of Isuzu's best-loved vehicles for much of the 1980s and 1990s, as drivers celebrated its rugged build, durability, and welcoming price point.

The Trooper endured a handful of redesigns during its heyday as Isuzu began to include two-door and four-door models and offered the option of two-wheel and four-wheel drive. The most radical redesign of the Trooper came in 1991, with Isuzu leaning into a sleeker style and look — one aimed at making the vehicle as suitable for an off-road adventure as a luxurious ride around town. The Trooper's design team would focus more on class and comfort in the ensuing years. But even as SUV sales skyrocketed Stateside throughout the late '90s and early 2000s, sales for the Trooper began to decline.

Isuzu ultimately opted to pull the plug on the Trooper in the early aughts despite the increasingly robust market for SUVs. The vehicle's final model hit showroom floors in 2002.